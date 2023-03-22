Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier.

The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms on an agreement, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25.

The companies said Wednesday that they’ve now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV emphasized in a statement that the dispute that led to dropping Newsmax was always entirely financial, and “never about limiting conservative voices.”

Newsmax agreed in its own statement, after initially suggesting its removal was censorship, a view that was echoed by many prominent conservative voices.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement that also credited DirecTV with helping “give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago.”