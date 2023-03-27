DALLAS(KDAF)— Get ready for hot girl summer in April with Megan Thee Stallion coming to Texas!

The AT&T Block Party, part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston, will have Megan Thee Stallion as the headliner. The block party is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from 4 pm-1 pm and will be held at Discovery Green.

The block party to see Megan stallion is already sold out but you can still attend the festival for free. In addition, Lil Nas X will perform on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will perform on the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.

Make sure to check out Discovery Green’s schedule if you’re interested in attending. Visitors who have pre-registered for the event will only be able to access Discovery Green. Visit the NCAA website to register.