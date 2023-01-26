LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum’s permanent Latin music gallery.

The museum exhibit will explore Shakira’s musical evolution, from her origin as a Latin performer in Colombia to reaching global superstardom as a multi-genre performer, who spans several genres including bachata, rock, Bhangra and reggaetón.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy museum,” Shakira said in a statement. “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

Shakira’s electric guitar that’s covered in 70,000 black crystals and acoustic guitar used for songwriting will be displayed. Other items include her outfits from her El Dorado tour in 2018 and the leaf-covered bikini she wore on the “Oral Fixation, Vol. 2” album in 2005.

“Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her,” said Jasen Emmons, the chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs at the Grammy Museum. “She’s a serious student of music, and the Grammy Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry.”