DALLAS (KDAF) — Amazon Prime has released the title and trailer for its highly anticipated Lord of the Rings series that is set to release in September of 2022.

The verified Twitter for the show, @LOTRonPrime tweeted out the one-minute trailer at 9 a.m. on Wednesday along with the reveal of the title of the series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The tweet reads, “A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

But that’s not all.

The tweet thread shared some descriptions of the trailer, “The video opens on the camera moving through what appears to be canyons filled with mist. Cut to fire coming down the canyon, a river of molten lava visible below it.”

“As the voiceover begins, the camera pulls back to reveal we are not in a canyon and the molten substance begins to fill up what might be symbols or letters. A wave of water flows over it, cooling it as steam is released.”

“The molten substance darkens and hardens, to reveal it is some sort of metal with symbols on the side of it. The camera pulls back through the mists to reveal the words “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on a wood background.”

“Cut to the Prime Video logo on a blue background, the words “Included with Prime” at the bottom.”

So, fans of Middle Earth get your calendars marked for the fall of 2022 and be ready to embark on this new journey in the Lord of the Rings universe.