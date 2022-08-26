Alex Bonifer joined us to talk about his new show “All You Can Eat Krab Shack” at The Groundlings Theater. He also talked about season 2 and the final season of his show “Kevin Can **** Himself”.

You can see Alex in “The Groundlings Show: All You Can Eat Krab Shack” on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. For tickets and more information, go to www.groundings.com.

You can also watch new episodes of the second and final season of “Kevin Can **** Himself” on AMC Monday nights at 9 PM.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 26, 2022