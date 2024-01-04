DALLAS (KDAF) — The King of Rock ‘n Roll is coming back to the stage.

U.K. company Layered Reality, which specializes in immersive experiences, has announced “Elvis Evolution,” a new AI-powered concert experience in London.

In a statement, Layered Reality said the “show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. A life sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a UK stage.”

The show will utilize a blend of Layered Reality’s technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects.

The show is set to open in London in November 2024, with multiple global cities to follow.