Adam Doleac gave us a sample of a song off of his new album “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland”. He discussed how he went from being a Golfer to a Baseball player to then moving to Nashville and becoming a country artist. He found it strange not being on the road over the pandemic, but spent a lot of time at home writing for his new album.

“Barstool Whiskey Wonderland” is out today!

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 30, 2022