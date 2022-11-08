DALLAS (KDAF) — Film studio A24, known for their hit indie films, has officially released the first image of Zac Efron in their newest movie The Iron Claw.

The Iron Claw follows the story of the Von Erichs, a dynasty of wrestlers from Texas who made a great impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

In a tweet, officials said, “Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw“

The image shows Efron in the ring showcasing an impressive dropkick and an even more impressive physical transformation as he bulked up for the role.

It also shows a subtle inside joke about Kevin, as Efron seems to be barefoot in the image. Often referred to as “The Barefoot Boy” by announcers, Kevin was known for wrestling barefoot. Kevin has come out and said he originally did not want to wrestle barefoot, but someone had hidden his wrestling boots prior to a match. The name and notoriety just stuck with him.

The film also stars Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, known for his use of the iron claw, and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich also known as The Texas Tornado.

Previous interview with Lacey Von Erich. Daughter of Kerry Von Erich, the Texas Tornado.