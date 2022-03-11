(KDAF) — Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are set to hose the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards that will air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday night, March 13. Issa Rae and Jimmy Kimmel will be presenting special awards to Halle Berry and Billy Crystal.

Other presenters that will pop up throughout the awards show include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

The show will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The Critic Choice Awards aims to honor the best in cinematic and television achievement.

Here’s some more information from the Critics Choice Association

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead this year’s Critics Choice Awards film contenders, having earned eleven nominations each. In addition to a Best Picture nod, “Belfast” received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble, while Kenneth Branagh could take home both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies. Steven Spielberg also received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender “West Side Story,” while two of the film’s standout performers, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, will be vying for Best Supporting Actress and Rachel Zegler earned a nod for Best Young Actor/Actress. The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” which picked up ten each. Denis Villeneuve earned a Best Director nomination for “Dune,” while Hans Zimmer is up for Best Score, and Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan were nominated for Best Costume Design. “The Power of the Dog” was recognized with a Best Actor nod for Benedict Cumberbatch, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and a Best Supporting Actress nod for Kirsten Dunst, while Jane Campion was nominated for Best Director.

“Succession” leads this year’s Critics Choice Awards TV contenders with eight nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series the show racked up a slew of acting nominations including nods for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Several of their co-stars also find themselves vying with each other, as Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all scored nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. “Mare of Easttown” and “Evil” have five nominations each. Several programs earned four nominations each, “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Good Fight,” “This Is Us,” and “WandaVision.”