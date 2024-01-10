DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2024 Critics Choice Awards are on on Sunday, Jan. 14. From the full list of nominations to how to watch, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air live exclusively on CW33 on Jan. 14, starting with a live red carpet event at 5 p.m. CT and the awards show following at 6 p.m. CT., hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Critics Choice Awards Nominations

The Critics Choice Awards honors achievements in film and television, similar to the Golden Globes. Barbie leads the pack with 18 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer with 13.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg, Air

Nick Houy, Barbie

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“This Wish,” Wish

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie