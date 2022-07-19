DALLAS (KDAF) — Well North Texas, Frisco is going to be filled with country music come May 2023.

The ACM Awards has announced it will be hosting the 58th edition of the awards from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The awards show will be live-streamed on Prime Video.

ACM Awards tweeted, “Country Music fans, get ready: the 58th #ACMawards will return to @PrimeVideo for an exclusive global livestream on Thursday May 11, 2023 live from Ford Center at @TheStarinFrisco, the World HQ of the @DallasCowboys! Who’s ready for Country Music’s party of the year, Texas-sized?”

In August of 2022, ACM will host Party for a Cause in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater.