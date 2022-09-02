Entertainment Host Sam Rubin took a stroll down to Disneyland and talked to Ariel about the two most important words in the Disneyland alphabet, “churros and popcorn,” stated Rubin. Disneyland is a huge landmark known all over the world and specifically has garnered recognition for social media influencers. and what better content to create then some of the most sought after food around.

“Every tastebud is going to be activated right now,” said Ariel.

There is a wide variety of churros at the infamous theme park like pumpkin spice, sour watermelon, peanut butter, the classic churro and so many more.

Move over churros because the popcorn here comes in just as many wonderful flavors like cheddar, berbere, regular and more.

Head on down to Disneyland to try these tasteful treats and help kick off the Halloween spirit. Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2, 2022.