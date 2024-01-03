DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love going to the movies? There are a lot of films releasing in 2024, so here’s what we’re looking forward to the most.

Mean Girls

In theaters: January 12, 2024

No, Mean Girls isn’t a remake of the 2004 film starring Lindsey Lohan — it’s actually an adaptation of the stage musical, which, in turn, is based on the 2004 film. The stage show opened on Broadway in 2018 and currently has a national tour making its way across venues in the United States. The movie musical stars Reneé Rapp as iconic mean girl Regina George (Rapp also portrayed Regina in the original Broadway cast), as well as Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho and Tina Fey.

Dune: Part Two

In theaters: March 1, 2024

The much-anticipated follow-up to Dune: Part One, which premiered in October 2021, is set to be released on March 1. Dune: Part Two will catch up with Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, as he unites with Chani, played by Zendaya, and seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. This epic Sci-Fi film is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert and features an all-star ensemble cast, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Rebecca Ferguson.

Mickey 17

In theaters: March 29, 2024

Academy Award winning writer/director Bong Joon-ho returns in Mickey 17, a Sci-Fi thriller starring Robert Pattinson. The film follows a disposable employee who is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim — after one iteration of the employee dies, a new body is generated with most of his memories intact.

Challengers

In theaters: April 26, 2024

Described as a “romantic sports comedy drama,” Challengers follows the story of a Grand Slam tennis champion who signs up to compete in a challenger event against the former lover of his wife and coach — starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

The Fall Guy

In theaters: May 3, 2024

This upcoming action thriller follows Colt Seavers, a stuntman who rejoins the action after the star of a big movie disappears, but as the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt finds himself stuck in a sinister plot. The movie is an adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name. With Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and an ensemble cast, this thriller is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

In theaters: May 24, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is a prequel and spin-off of the highly popular Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). The post-apocalyptic action film stars Anya Taylor Joy as a young Imperator Furiosa as she falls into the hands of a biker horde led by the warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth.

Inside Out 2

In theaters: June 14, 2024

Everyone’s favorite emotions from Inside Out — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — are joined by a newcomer in this sequel. Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will follow Riley, now a teenager, as she encounters new emotions, including Anxiety voiced by Maya Hawke.

A Quiet Place: Day One

In theaters: June 28, 2024

The third installment in the post-apocalyptic/horror Quiet Place franchise is a prequel set to be released this summer. The plot for A Quiet Place: Day One is still tightly under wraps, but the film will star Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. Both the original film released in 2018, and its sequel released in 2021, were smash hits among audiences and critics alike, so this prequel will have a lot to live up to.

Deadpool 3

In theaters: July 26, 2024

Everyone’s favorite potty-mouthed superhero returns and teams up with Wolverine in this anticipated sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Reynolds and Jackman announced the movie in a comedic video in September 2022. Deadpool 3 will be Deadpool’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the franchise of Marvel films and TV shows with a shared universe and stories that are interconnected with one another — and will be Jackman’s first time playing Wolverine since 2017.

Kraven the Hunter

In theaters: August 30, 2024

Upcoming action/Sci-Fi Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel comics character of the same name. The story will follow Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff, as he sets out on a mission to prove himself as the greatest hunter in the world. Kravinoff is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with supporting cast members Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Alessandro Nivola.

Beeltejuice 2

In theaters: September 6, 2024

The sequel to the cult-classic fantasy-horror-comedy film Beetlejuice (1988) will see some of its original stars return to reprise their roles, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, as well as the introduction of newer cast members like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. The plot is still under wraps, but fans will be excited to see the return of the green-haired ghost.

Joker: Folie à Deux

In theaters: October 4, 2024

The sequel to the 2019 film Joker will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the iconic DC Comics character the Joker, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn. While the 2019 film was not a musical, Joker: Folie à Deux is, so audiences can expect some dark, broody musical numbers to fit the thriller film.

Gladiator 2

In theaters: November 22, 2024

Gladiator 2 is set to be the sequel to the epic historical drama Gladiator, released in 2000. The original film starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, and was a major commercial success as the second highest grossing film of the year. The sequel will follow Lucius, after being saved by Maximus in Gladiator, as he is now a grown man. The film stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielson and Pedro Pascal.

Wicked: Part One

In theaters: November 27, 2024

Musical theater fans, rejoice: Wicked is finally making it to the big screen. The stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2003, has been a beloved favorite among theater goers for the past 20 years. The story offers an alternative look at the land of Oz, told from the perspective of the two witches: Glinda and Elphaba, and emphasizes themes of friendship, love, redemption, and the importance of believing in yourself. Featuring powerhouse vocals from Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, and supporting performances from Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and more, this movie is sure to be a spectacle. Wicked: Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

In theaters: December 13, 2024

It’s time to return to Middle Earth. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an animated fantasy film, based on a story told in the appendices of the novel The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien, about Helm’s Deep — hundreds of years prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings, telling the life and blood-soaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.