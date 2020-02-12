Meet Karen Belknap, the Remarkable Woman who has helped feed 243,000 Dallas families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx -- This week, CW33 begins a month-long celebration of remarkable women.

We recently put out a call for you to nominate a remarkable woman in your life and, not surprisingly, there are a lot of remarkable women in North Texas!

It's been tough to narrow down the list from all of the nominations that came in from around the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Throughout February we will be highlighting remarkable women, including four finalists who are in the running for the top prize: an all expenses paid trip to the Mel Robbins Show in New York City!

One of the finalists is Karen Belknap of Dallas. Upon meeting Karen, it doesn't take long to realize why she was nominated.

Karen has established 5 charter schools, serves as a pastor at a church, and is the founder of the Inspired Vision Compassion Center.

The mission of the Inspired Vision Compassion Center is simple: feed the hungry in Dallas.

"...we're busy, but we've got to make a difference in our community." KAREN Belknap

Karen started the center 5-years-ago with humble beginnings, but in that short time, they've made a big impact on the community.

"We've just moved into our new building, we're so excited," says Karen, "we gave groceries to 243,000 families last year."

The center offers free groceries and other necessities for people and families in need.

The need for the Inspired Vision Compassion Center was apparent to Karen after an incident with a child at one of the five charter schools she's founded.

"When we first started the schools, the morning after Thanksgiving" she recalls, "one of the little girls fell out of her desk and passed out. We called an ambulance and found out she hadn't eaten in six days. You can't educate kids if they're hungry."

Karen's journey has taken her from graduating from high school in Pecos, TX to getting her B.A at the University of Kansas, Masters at Amberton University and a Superintendent’s Certification from the University of Texas at the Permian Basin.

She's also an ordained minister, Vice President of the Pleasant Grove Ministerial Alliance, and has served on several site based decision making committees for DISD.

A remarkable woman, to say the least.

It's not about credentials or recognition for Karen, however. It all comes down to our community.

"I was amazed and astounded to be nominated" she says, "because I don't do this for recognition. I do this so the children in our area can have food."