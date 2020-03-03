Kyanna Silas went through a series of family tragedies and came out with a doctorates degree

Remarkable Women Dr. Kyanna Silas went from caring for her parents to caring for patients.

Throughout February we will be highlighting remarkable women, including the four finalists who are in the running for the top prize: an all expenses paid trip to the Mel Robbins Show in New York City!

Dr. Kyanna Silas is not only remarkable, but she also defies what most people would think is possible given the circumstances she found herself in.

Kyanna graduated with a nursing degree, which is no small feat on its own. Her dream, however, was to become a physician. This dream was put into doubt when she had to stop down and help take care of her father, who was paralyzed on the right side.

She persevered despite the challenges and got accepted into a nurse practitioner program. Kyanna and her family's struggles weren't over. Her mom was involved in a serious car accident and she became a paraplegic. Kyanna now had to balance working on her doctorate and caring for her parents.

"It was really, really hard for me," she says "I just thought I couldn't make it."

Kyanna took life day by day and in the end, she did make it. In May of 2019, Kyanna graduated from Texas Women's University with her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, becoming a Nurse Practitioner.

Looking back, Kyanna says "Whatever you want to be, or whatever you want to do, you can achieve it. You just can't give up."

