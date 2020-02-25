After losing her daughter to cancer, Remarkable Woman Myrtle Sanders is continuing her legacy of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout February we will be highlighting remarkable women, including the four finalists who are in the running for the top prize: an all expenses paid trip to the Mel Robbins Show in New York City!

Myrtle Sanders was nominated during our call for submissions and her story is not only remarkable but inspiring, heartbreaking, and filled with love and compassion.

Myrtle experienced one of the worst fears any parent has - losing one of their children. Myrtle's daughter, Barbara, passed away from after a courageous fight against breast cancer.

Seeing her daughter's tenacity and dedication to service, Myrtle and her grandson Xavier E. Sanders started an organization called BarbaraCares to carry on Barbara's legacy of community service and helping those in need. Myrtle serves as the Vice Chair of the Board.

When someone is fighting and surviving breast cancer, the lack of resources and support is a challenge all to itself, in addition to the disease. BarbaraCares is dedicated to filling this gap in support by educating and providing aid and relief to those with the disease and their families.

"I don't want anybody to ever have to go through what my daughter went through." Myrtle Sanders

BarbaraCares offers educational seminars, accountability groups, counseling services, financial assistance and much more. Through this organization, Myrtle is ensuring her daughter's life of service continues to help and lift up others that are going through the struggles of breast cancer.

If you'd like to learn more about Myrtle and the work BarbaraCares does, visit barbaracaresforyou.org