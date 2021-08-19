Destination Texas – Fort Worth

DESTINATION TEXAS (KDAF) — A lot of people don’t know that hanging out in Fort Worth is one of my favorite things to do.

From live performances to great food, you’re going to get the VIP tour. Are you ready? Let’s go!

Fort Worth has a lot of cute little nicknames like cowtown but one of my favorites is Funkytown, so I decided to stop at one of my favorite donut shops – Funkytown donuts!

Home to all the theater companies like Texas Ballet Theater and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Also home to all the major musical theater tours that come through Fort Worth like Les Mis, The Book of Mormon and The Phantom of The Opera and, coming soon, Hamilton.

If you’re looking for a more intimate theater space, the Jubilee Theater is the place to be. Established in 1981 by Rudy and Marian Eastman, but they came downtown in 1987.

If you’re into juke joints and speakeasies, you might want to check out Scat Jazz Lounge.

We all need a good belly laugh every now and then and Four Day Weekend is a comedy theater that does a different show every night

And guess what? They may just make you a part of the act.