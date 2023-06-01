DALLAS (KDAF) — Oaklawn is predominantly known for being a safe haven for the Dallas LGBTQ+ community. We wanted to create a list of places people could be themselves and enjoy a good time!

With this weekend being Pride we have created a list of bars with the help of the community. Here are some bars to check out while in Dallas this weekend.

Remember that wherever you go, drink responsibly and be aware of your surroundings. Enjoy yourself while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community!

Here are some clubs to definitely keep on your list this weekend at Dallas Pride.

Sue Ellens Alexandre’s The View Dallas Woody’s – Dallas Kaliente Hidden Door JR’s Bar & Grill Club Stallions Havana Lounge Station 4

As always, have a game plan! To ensure your safety, think about going with a companion. If you see someone in need, don’t be reluctant to assist them. Respect one another and have a great weekend!