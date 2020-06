ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you won’t be able watch Kaboom Town in Addison in person, but you can still catch one of the biggest firework shows on CW33!

Stream Kaboom Town! at CW33.com on Friday, July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Watch Kaboom Town! on TV (ya know…CW33) on Saturday, July 4th at 10 p.m.