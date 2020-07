Watch the show starting at 9:30 PM!

You can’t attend Addison Kaboom Town in person this year, but that’s not going to stop the wow factor. This year’s Kaboom Town features over 4000 shells – a 28 percent increase over last year!

Addison Kaboom Town 2020 on CW33 is brought to you by

Music for Kaboom Town is provided by

© 1998 – 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. in partnership with the Town of Addison