Programming Change: High School football and Texas Senate Debate

Due to the cancellation of the Allen v. Cedar Hill football game, our programming has changed a bit!

Don’t worry, we still have your high school football covered!

We will now stream LIVE the Mesquite Poteet v. Midlothian Heritage game on CW33.com at 7 PM.

The Texas Senate debate between John Cornyn and MJ Hegar will air at 7 PM on CW33-TV and also stream at CW33.com

On Friday, an encore of last week’s Aledo v. Lonestar game will air on CW33-TV from 8-11 PM.

On Saturday, October 10 a rebroadcast of the Mesquite Poteet v. Midlothian Heritage game will air on CW33-TV at 2 PM.