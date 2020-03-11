City of Dallas cancels 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival

In response to COVID-19, the city of Dallas has decided to cancel the 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

While we were excited to broadcast the parade live from Greenville Avenue, the health and safety of our community is paramount.

In a statement released by the city, Mayor Eric Johnson said “While our region still has only a few ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases that appear to be related to travel, we are actively making contingency plans for the spread of this illness. Before we made the final decision, I gathered input from our healthcare leaders and our public health partners, discussed the ramifications for our police and firefighters at the parade; met with Governor Abbott; and reviewed how COVID-19 has spread in other parts of the country and the world.”

Several other cities have opted to cancel or postpone their own St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, including Chicago, Boston, and Scranton. Many other U.S cities have issued orders concerning mass-gatherings as a response to the recent spread of the Coronavirus.

The Dallas St. Patrick’s parade is a significant source of support for the GAABA Scholarship Fund, which provides a total of $45,000 dollars to graduating seniors in Dallas ISD. You can still support and donate to the fund by texting STPAT to phone number 22525.