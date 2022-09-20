A Message to our Newsletter Readers

This is the CW33 Digital Team. We are writing to thank you for being a newsletter subscriber and for giving us the opportunity to keep you informed about what’s happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

We are excited to share with you the news that we have made some additions and changes to our newsletter offerings, and we want to be sure you continue to receive the news you want when you want it.

Among our newsletter offerings are:

KDAF Daily Headlines

Food Fix Friday

Click here or use the button below to see our CW33 newsletter lineup and make your selections.

The CW33 team looks forward to continuing to bring you news and information that matters and to being part of your day.

Sincerely,

CW33 Digital Team