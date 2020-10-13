Join North Texas men in the fight against breast cancer by donating to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Real Men Wear Pink – North Texas campaign is a way for men to take a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer.

Our very own Ron Corning is taking part in this years campaign, and we want you to join us.

Breast cancer affects everyone, men and women. That’s why we’re recruiting men to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink. This distinguished group of community leaders in North Texas are determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society‘s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. 

To donate, visit Ron’s page HERE or go to RealMenWearPinkACS.org/NorthTexasTX

