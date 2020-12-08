Ho Ho Hope For The Holidays: Join CW33 and Dallas Hope Charities for a silent auction and live virtual event

Join our CW33 Good partner Dallas Hope Charities for Ho Ho Hope For The Holidays, benefiting all of the amazing programs they provide.

This an online silent auction that begins on December 10th and ends on December 17th with a live streaming event featuring our very own Ron Corning and an hour of entertainment.

Dallas Hope Charities runs several programs including: Meals of Hope, a food program which provides nutritious meals and food supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness and for families in need. The Dallas Hope Center, the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program, and Collective Hope Coalition, an initiative aimed at eliminating suicide among LGBTQ community in the Dallas area.