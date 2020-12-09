Gifts that give back: How to make a difference with your holiday shopping

What better way to spread holiday cheer than by making a difference in the world with the gifts you buy for the holidays. Here are a few ways to help out just by shopping!

UNICEF Market Place

For over 70 years, UNICEF has been one of the most iconic and widespread organizations dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children across the world. With the UNICEF Marketplace, you can find a unique gift that gives back 3x over – to the local artisans that create these gifts, to vulnerable children in need, and serving as thoughtful presents for loved ones!

They also have “UNICEF Inspired” gifts that allow you to directly send lifesaving supplies to where it’s needed most and dedicate it to a loved one as a gift.

UNICEF Market Place

Community Partners of Dallas 2020 Toy Drive

CW33 has teamed up with the Community Partners of Dallas for their annual toy drive. This year it’s entirely virtual, but the toy drive will allow you to purchase a gift directly off a child’s wish list and they will send it directly to the child.

Community Partners of Dallas offers resources to abused or neglected children in DFW in the foster care system.

Community Partners of Dallas 2020 Toy Drive

Harvest Project

The Harvest Project is directly combating food insecurity in North Texas by regularly distributing free food and produce to families, usually several times a week.

They also offer Wholesome Wholesale baskets, which is a large basket of fresh vegetables and produce delivered to your door (or to someone else as a gift) for a $35 donation. Donations from a basket translate into feeding 4 families or up to 18 people.

Harvest Project Wholesome Wholesale

Ho Ho Hope For The Holidays

Ho Ho Hope For The Holidays is an online silent auction and virtual event benefiting Dallas Hope Charities. While a silent auction adds a little uncertanity to your holiday shopping, it’s a great way to get some amazing and unique gifts this holiday season and help out an amazing organization.

Some of the items include $50-$200 gift cards to local restaurants, jewelry, artist prints, and more!

Dallas Hope Charities runs several programs including Meals of Hope, a food program that provides nutritious meals and food supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness and for families in need. The Dallas Hope Center, the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program, and Collective Hope Coalition, an initiative aimed at eliminating suicide among the LGBTQ community in the Dallas area.

Ho Ho Hope For The Holidays