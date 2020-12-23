Dallas CASA and Boost Mobile partnering to bring a little light to the lives of children in foster care

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — When a child is placed into foster care, the amount of trauma is unfathomable to most. The process of entering the foster care system as well as the situation that led them there is filled with loss and powerlessness. On top of all of that, many come into the system with little or no personal possessions.

Dallas CASA offers these children care and resources during this time, and advocates in the community and the courtroom for these children so they can grow up in safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.

As a part of their on-going Boosting Your Community efforts, Boost Mobile has partnered with Dallas CASA to further their mission. The company has donated duffel bags as well as monetary support to the organization.

“This holiday season will be a little extra special for our children because of this partnership with Boost Mobile” says Kathleen LaValle, CEO of Dallas CASA, “we’ve come together to bring some light and joy to the lives of our children. We’re so grateful.”

For more information visit DallasCASA.org