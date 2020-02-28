Live at 1PM: Join us on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”

CW33 is joining our sister CW station WFNA as they kick off the road to Pensacon!

Pensacon is the premiere comic book and pop culture convention serving Pensacola and the Gulf Coast. Each year, The Gulf Coast CW has a fantastic time meeting with other local fans and incredible celebrity guests. We like to share our excitement leading up to the big weekend with viewers, too!

Join us over in our Road to Pensacon 2020 Facebook community to spill your weekend plans for the convention, showcase your cosplay pics and geek out over all things #Pensacon2020!! 🎉😁⚡️🎮🥳

We encourage you to use the Road to Pensacon 2020 group to submit your own questions for the show and let us know who you want to see interviewed! 🎥🎙🎞

So far, GCCW is looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces that have appeared on our favorite CW shows, such as: Nick Zano (DC’s Legends), Matt Ryan (Constantine/Arrow), Alex Kingston (Arrow), and Tony Isabella (Black Lightning Comic Writer).

You can participate in the chat by submitting your questions to the Road to Pensacon 2020 Facebook community or by emailing them to vblackmon@wkrg.com