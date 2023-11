It’s the time of year to put a smile on the face of a child!

Join CW33 and community partners of Dallas in granting holiday wishes for thousands of Dallas county’s abused and neglected children. Simply purchase a new toy online or drop one off in person at community partners of Dallas.

For some kids, it will be the first time they’ve ever received a gift during the holidays. Make a child’s wish come true this holiday season, through Community Partners of Dallas and CW33.