What will the post-coronavirus world be like? Many recall the days after 9/11

When will we hit the ‘Disney Index’? Meaning, when will people feel comfortable taking their families to crowded places like Disney World?

If you’re planning a trip to a Disney park, or any sort of summer vacation for that matter, it’s time you start rethinking those plans.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said they are considering temperature checks for guests when they reopen, but Wall Street thinks it could be two years before the parks are back to ‘normal’.

Many are questioning what the new ‘normal’ will look like after the pandemic. It’s conjuring thoughts of how things felt after 9/11 and the things that felt invasive at the time but are a normal part of life now.

Will temperature checks and antibody scans be the TSA airport security checks of the near future?

Iger told Variety that we should “prepare for a world where our customers demand that we scrutinize everybody.”

Some expert suggest, however, that mass temperature check may not be feasible and are not fool proof to ensure people are not sick.

However the future shapes up, that June vacation likely isn’t happening.