Should you avoid going to the ER for non-critical care in DFW? For things like orthopedic injuries, some say yes

Coronavirus: The Daily

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – While dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, some experts says that people should avoid going to the ER for things like sprained ankles and some orthopedic injuries to avoid taxing hospital capacities.

Of course, if you have a life threatening injury or illness by all means get to the hospital.

Dr. David Hassinger, MD is the founder of Direct Ortho Care. He joins Coronavirus: The Daily to talk about the changing dynamics of getting healthcare and the benefits of telemedicine.

Share this story

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Tracking Coronavirus in The U.S.

30 Second Downloads

UT Arlington is developing a way to turn recycled plastic bottles into roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Arlington is developing a way to turn recycled plastic bottles into roads"

Many schools are reimagining graduation, plus we have gorgeous weather for this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many schools are reimagining graduation, plus we have gorgeous weather for this weekend"

Elton John cancels farewell your, including two dates in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John cancels farewell your, including two dates in Dallas"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News