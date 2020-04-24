Should you avoid going to the ER for non-critical care in DFW? For things like orthopedic injuries, some say yes

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – While dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, some experts says that people should avoid going to the ER for things like sprained ankles and some orthopedic injuries to avoid taxing hospital capacities.

Of course, if you have a life threatening injury or illness by all means get to the hospital.

Dr. David Hassinger, MD is the founder of Direct Ortho Care. He joins Coronavirus: The Daily to talk about the changing dynamics of getting healthcare and the benefits of telemedicine.