National Guard called into to help North Texas Food Bank with increased demand, you can help too

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – Job losses and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made food insecurity a reality for many in North Texas. If food insecurity was the norm before the crises, it’s likely only gotten worse.

To make matters worse, the pandemic has also strained the organizations that many people rely to meet gaps in basic needs.

Typically, the North Texas Food bank has about 41,000 volunteers through out the year that help them feed families. Once social distancing was implemented and it was no longer safe, these volunteers were no longer an option.

Recently the Texas National Guard has stepped into to assist the food bank in distributing food throughout North Texas. Without a volunteer base and a rising demand, the help came just in time.

Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, says they’ve seen a 4-5x increase in demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic hit Dallas – Fort Worth. The demand at their mobile distribution centers has surged. Cunningham says “we typically serve about 250-300 families. Last Thursday at Fair Park…we distributed 6300 food boxes, which was five truck loads full, and we still had people sitting in line.”

Without the ability to volunteer, many people may be left wondering how they can help. Cunningham says the best way is to support the food ban financially. With funds, the food bank can purchase food to meet the increased demand they are currently experiencing.

The best way to give is to visit NTFB.org/give