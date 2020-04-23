‘It would be stupid’: Debate to reopen Las Vegas intensifies after Mayor says she wants people to return

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (KDAF) – What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas – that’s the issue at the center of the debate to reopen Las Vegas and it’s casinos.

That debate has intensified after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had a testy interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about her desire for casinos to start functioning again.

Goodman told Cooper that she wants casinos to reopen, but that it wasn’t up to her to manage how privately-owned casinos ensure the safety of their guests and maintain social distancing practices.

The CEO, Publisher, and Editor of the Las Vegas Sun Brian Greenspun joined Coronavirus: The Daily to talk about the idea of reopening Las Vegas and the Mayor’s comments.

Regarding opening the city too early, Greenspun says “It would be stupid, in my opinion, to open too early. That’s just the wrong way to go”

Greenspun says he thinks thousands of lives were saved by many businesses in the city shutting even earlier than others across the nation.

The concern if understandable, given Las Vegas’ international appeal. Tourists could potentially contract the disease and bring it back home.

Greenspun also worries about the lasting effects that opening too early could have on the city even after restrictions are lifted. People may worry about safety much more, and enjoying the city much less. The image of the city as a place to let loose and have fun could be damaged.

“The last thing in the world we need to do” he says, “is to create any sense of additional fear in people’s minds.”

To read more from Brian Greenspun, head over to his column Where I Stand at the Las Vegas Sun.