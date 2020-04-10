‘I did ruffle a lot of feathers’: Judge Clay Jenkins’ early actions against COVID-19 may have saved lives despite criticism

DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS – When the coronavirus first started surfacing in North Texas, Dallas County was the first to begin implementing aggressive social distancing and shelter-in-place orders. The measures were due to the proactive actions by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who joined Coronavirus: The Daily on Friday.

When Jenkins began implementing the orders, some thought his actions were too aggressive. “We were the first in the state to do it”, he says “I did ruffle a lot of feathers, hurt a lot of feelings…not purposefully…just pulling people along and getting them to where I feel, not where I feel but where science felt the state needed to be to save as many lives as possible.”

And it’s working, according to Jenkins.

But how long is Dallas County likely to be under shelter-in-place orders?

Jenkins didn’t say specific, but he did say the county is not going to hit the peak of the curve until May.

The current order is extended until April 30, which will likely be extended if we aren’t expected to level out the spread until May.

Jenkins did bring us one way people can help fellow Dallas county residents during these tough times. Sporting a Dallas Stars “Quarantine in Victory Green” t-shirt, Jenkins said the hockey team is donating all proceeds from sales of the shirt to the Dallas Stars Foundation COVID-19 Relief Efforts. Funds will go towards helping residents and providing medical professionals and first responders with protective equipment.