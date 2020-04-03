CW33 is launching local coronavirus show streaming weekdays on CW33.com

Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning will host Coronavirus: The Daily on CW33.com

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – On Monday, April 6th CW33 will launch the digital program “Coronavirus: The Daily” featuring veteran local broadcast news personalities Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo.

Streaming weekdays on CW33.com at 2 pm CT, viewers can join the live conversation as Ron and Jenny discuss the latest developments of the Coronavirus outbreak and its impact on local communities, bringing a daily human perspective to this global epidemic. This is part of CW33’s ongoing commitment to serve and connect with the communities of North Texas by delivering news and information regarding Coronavirus that is easily accessed on smartphones and other digital devices.

“With the addition of ’Coronavirus: The Daily,’ hosted by journalists Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo, CW33 is creating a platform to bring members of the communities in North Texas into the conversation as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Vice-President & General Manager John Trevino. “Bringing their experience and unique perspective, Ron and Jenny are two familiar faces that will help us process the developing story of the Coronavirus in our daily lives.”

Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo came together in December to host the Dallas Holiday Parade on CW33. Ron Corning is a broadcaster with 26 years of experience in both local and national broadcast television. Jenny Anchondo is an Emmy-Award winning news anchor, host and reporter. They join CW33 and the Nexstar Media Group family to bring innovative, local content to the only locally owned and operated station in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA.

Viewers can stream “Coronavirus: The Daily” live on CW33.com and CW33’s Facebook page weekdays at 2 pm CT starting April 6th.