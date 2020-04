DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) - Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, there has been an increase in hate and vitriol towards Asian-Americans and Asians across the world.

The FBI recently warned of a potential surge in hate crimes against Asian-Americans as the pandemic grows. Seeing this trend, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum released a statement confronting the rise in attacks on Asian-Americans. In the statement, the museum says "To blame Asian-Americans, or any other group for its transmission is absurd. Yet, some Asian-Americans have been targets of verbal and physical abuse, afraid to go outside for groceries, toiletries, or travel alone. This must not be our response as Americans. We are better than this."