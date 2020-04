DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS - When the coronavirus first started surfacing in North Texas, Dallas County was the first to begin implementing aggressive social distancing and shelter-in-place orders. The measures were due to the proactive actions by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who joined Coronavirus: The Daily on Friday.

When Jenkins began implementing the orders, some thought his actions were too aggressive. "We were the first in the state to do it", he says "I did ruffle a lot of feathers, hurt a lot of feelings...not purposefully...just pulling people along and getting them to where I feel, not where I feel but where science felt the state needed to be to save as many lives as possible."