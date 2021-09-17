HS Football Showdown: Trinity vs. L.D. Bell
September 23 2021 07:00 pm

Enter for a chance to win 4 season passes to the Texas State Fair

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News