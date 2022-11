Tell us your story about a Remarkable Woman you know in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33 wants to recognize local women who inspire, lead, and make a difference in their communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

We want to share their stories! Nominate the remarkable women in your life today.

Nominations end on Dec. 17!