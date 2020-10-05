Enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam

Monster Jam returns and is roaring into Arlington for a high-octane weekend at AT&T Stadium on October 24th and 25th!
We’re giving away a 4-pack of tickets to see the show on Sunday, October 25th at 3pm!
We’re choosing 5 winners, so enter below.
by: CW33Posted: / Updated:
Monster Jam returns and is roaring into Arlington for a high-octane weekend at AT&T Stadium on October 24th and 25th!
We’re giving away a 4-pack of tickets to see the show on Sunday, October 25th at 3pm!
We’re choosing 5 winners, so enter below.