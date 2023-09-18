DALLAS (KDAF) – Howdy folks! It’s that time of year again! The State of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 29, 2023 and continues until October 22, 2023.
Enter the sweepstakes below and start planning your visit to the State Fair of Texas!
Posted:
Updated:
DALLAS (KDAF) – Howdy folks! It’s that time of year again! The State of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 29, 2023 and continues until October 22, 2023.
Enter the sweepstakes below and start planning your visit to the State Fair of Texas!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now