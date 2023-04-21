DALLAS (KDAF) – GRAMMY® Award winner Carly Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing 29. Her new live album, 29: WRITTEN IN STONE (LIVE FROM MUSIC CITY) chronicles her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded album.

Featuring 19 songs, it includes special guests Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, The Isaacs, Matthew West and Jenee Fleenor.

We have your chance to win a CD copy of the new release. One lucky winner will win the grand prize of an autographed guitar!

Pick up your copy of 29: WRITTEN IN STONE (LIVE FROM MUSIC CITY) wherever your favorite music is sold.