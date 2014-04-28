Contact Us

Our Address:

KDAF-TV

8001 John W. Carpenter Freeway Dallas, TX 75247

General Manager and Vice President: John Trevino

Front Desk: 214-252-3300

Comments & Questions: feedback@CW33.com

For community events, charities, nonprofits, and accounts payable please e-mail: Jan.Mankey@cw33.com

For commercial, paid licensing of KDAF footage and archive (not viewer requests), please e-mail: license@tribunemedia.com

You can access the KDAF Public File here

Equal Opportunity Employer

KDAF, an Equal Opportunity Employer.

2019 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

2018 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

2017 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

2016 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

2015 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

2014 KDAF Annual EEO Public File Report

Advertise With KDAF

To purchase on-air or online advertising, visit our Advertise With Us Page

Public File Help

For Public File questions, contact the station’s Public File Manager: 214-252-9233 E-mail

For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page