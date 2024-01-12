DALLAS (KDAF) — Famed Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made several trips to North Texas during his fight for equality.

King made his only stop in Fort Worth in October of 1959, when he gave a speech at the Majestic Theater downtown but wasn’t allowed to stay in any of the city’s hotels. He also made two stops in Dallas in the early and mid 1960s, including a stop in 1963 that was marred by a bomb threat, protestors, and racial tensions that ran deep through the Lone Star State.

When King made it to Dallas in January of 1963, the city was still deeply segregated and considered one of the most racist cities in the nation. At one point, Dallas even had the largest Klan chapter in the United States, with a membership of 13,000 — or one in every three eligible men. Local Civil Rights activists, including Reverend H. Rhett James, a local preacher, and Juanita Craft, had been advocating for the desegregation of restaurants, public facilities, and the State Fair of Texas.

King himself was not welcomed by many in the city. Even Black pastors wouldn’t allow him to speak at their churches, for fear of upsetting white establishments, so King opted for a different venue — the Music Hall at Fair Park.

But King’s speech was overshadowed by a bomb threat and disruptive protestors outside the building. Police determined the threat was eventually just a hoax, but a growing crowd of 200 protestors remained outside the Music Hall, straining racial tensions that were already fraught. His speech would focus on the ideal of the American Dream and the importance of love in the face of oppression. He would give a similar speech a few years later, at Southern Methodist University in 1966.

Now, there’s a 7 foot bronze statue of King in Fair Park at the Martin Luther King Community Center. The statue, created by Walter Winn, was unveiled in 1976 — just ten years after King’s last visit to Dallas and eight years after his assassination in 1968.

Almost 50 years later, the monument stands as a preservation of King’s legacy and a reminder of his visits to North Texas, a reminder of the better world that he dreamed of, forever ingrained in the rich history of Fair Park.

