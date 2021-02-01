Dallas Mavericks announce #Mavs28Days of Black History

DALLAS (Dallas Mavericks) – As part of the Mavs Take ACTION! plan, the Dallas Mavericks announce #MAVS28DAYS, a full month of programming, employee engagement activities and investment into the community during Black History Month. This will be a time to honor, highlight and celebrate the legacy and contributions of Black leaders from past to present, all while demonstrating the Mavs’ commitment to building a more just, equal and inclusive future. Fans should follow along on Mavs social media channels for messages and stories from current and former Mavs players throughout the month of February. Below is a snapshot of the #MAVS28DAYS schedule of events and activations:

· 2/1: #MAVSVOICES BLACK HISTORY CONVERSATIONS

The Dallas Mavericks will launch Black History Conversations #MavsVoices, in association with American Airlines, to honor the legacy and contributions of Black leaders from history and hear from the voices of Mavs players, coaches, staff and fans about how history inspires them to create change. The Mavs encourage students 6th-12th grade to share inspiration from the past to build a better future by submitting videos throughout February for the chance to be showcased on Dallas Mavericks social media and Mavs.com. Prompts include: “Show us how Black History has inspired you to create a more just, equal and inclusive future?” AND/OR “Show us a moment or person in Black History that has inspired you to create future change?” To submit a video and for more information, visit mavs.com/blackhistory.

· 2/1: DALLAS MAVERICKS BOOK DRIVE

The Dallas Mavericks Black Employee Network (BEN) will launch a Black History Month Book Drive to donate new children’s and teen books that showcase Black culture, characters or authors of color to promote diversity in representation. Books will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Dallas and For Oak Cliff to provide more diverse and inclusive literature and encourage the love of reading. Fans can contribute to the book drive through an Amazon wish list between February 1-15. For more information or to participate, follow @MavsOffCourt on Twitter and Instagram.

· 2/2: THE GIRL SCOUTS OF NORTHEAST TEXAS BLACK HISTORY MONTH PATCH

The Dallas Mavericks have pledged $150,000 over the next three years to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to support their diversity, equity and inclusion programming for women and girls in North Texas. Throughout the month of February, the Mavs will highlight the new Black History Month patch presented by the Dallas Mavericks designed to help Girl Scouts of all backgrounds learn about Black History Month and appreciate the contributions of Black Americans. The Dallas Mavericks support includes staff volunteer opportunities, resources for learning on Mavs Learning Assist and a Mavs Black History Month Patch for completion.

· 2/8: MAVS TAKE ACTION! COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

The Dallas Mavericks will announce the five Mavs College Scholarship recipients. Each student will receive up to $25,000 annually over their 4-year college journey, as well as a Mavs Mentor who will connect with them throughout their time at college, and the opportunity to intern with the Mavs. The Mavs College Scholarship recipients will be featured throughout the week with student profiles on Mavs.com and celebrations on Mavs social media accounts throughout the month of February. Learn more about the scholarship recipients at mavs.com/scholarships.

· 2/15: PARTNERSHIP WITH HBCU- PAUL QUINN COLLEGE

The Dallas Mavericks will announce a new partnership and $500,000 investment in Paul Quinn College, the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the DFW area and a model for urban higher education nationally, to develop the Mavs Major. Over the next 18 months, the grant will fund the development of an innovative new Bachelor of Arts in Leadership, including diverse coursework in: Leadership, Innovation, Sports Management, Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Networking (LISTEN). The partnership grew out of a “meeting of the minds” with Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and owner Mark Cuban. Part of the Mavs Take ACTION! Plan, the Mavs and Paul Quinn look to create a new kind of leadership program to support a pipeline of talent for tomorrow’s leaders and career readiness for Black students.

· 2/24: THE HUDDLE

The Dallas Mavericks will host the 5th session of The Huddle, a monthly courageous conversation to listen, learn and unite communities, with “Sounds of Social Justice”. This will be a dialogue about moving boldly toward social justice through sports, culture, fashion and the arts, including more details on the Truth to Power record release. For more information, to watch previous sessions, and to register for The Huddle, visit mavs.com/thehuddle.

· 2/26: MAVS READING CHALLENGE

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell will read a book written by a Black author and inspired by Black culture for a Reading Time Out as part of African American Read-In Day and the Mavs Reading Challenge presented by Whataburger. The reading will be streamed via zoom to Dallas Independent School District for all students and classrooms. The Mavs and Whataburger will also donate 500 books to a school in the district to take home. For more information on the Mavs Reading Challenge presented by Whataburger, visit mavs.com/readingchallenge.