DALLAS (KDAF) — February is Black History Month and the City of Dallas’ Office of Community Care is hosting an event to celebrate Dallas-native Arthello Beck.

Beck was a Black painter known best for his works from the 60s involving the Civil Rights Movement. His works featured children, religion and human interaction.

According to Heritages Art, he was a longtime resident in Oak Cliff and attended Lincoln High School, where he received his only formal training in art.

The virtual event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 at noon, with a drive-thru event scheduled for Saturday, Feb.12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To learn more, go to dallasmlkcenter.com.