DALLAS (KDAF) — Learn how to cook from some of the top Black chefs in the nation with Central Market’s Digital Cooking Classes.

In honor of Black History Month, Texas-based grocery store chain Central Market will host a series of virtual cooking classes featuring the stories and recipes of notable Black chefs and makers.

The classes begin as early as Feb. 10, with a guided taste tour of delicious wines with winemakers Andre Mack, Mahalia Kotjane and Donae Burston for just $10 per household, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other classes include:

Feb. 17, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — cooking class with chef Pierre Thaim

Feb. 18, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — cooking class with chef Marcus Samuelsson

Feb. 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — cooking class with chef Chris Williams

For more information, go to centralmarket.com.