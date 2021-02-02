‘Black Is Beautiful’ exhibits opens in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) – As we honor Black History Month, we take a look at the contributions of African Americans to the history of the U.S. and greater civilization.

This month, at the Galleria Dallas, a new exhibit has opened called “Black is Beautiful.”

The exhibit is filled with portraits of families, individuals, and community influencers throughout North Texas.

Yesi Fortuna, of Fort Lion Studio, is the photographer behind the project. She says she put together the exhibit to help ease those who are in pain and show some solidarity within the Black community.

There are dozens of portraits on display.

Watch our full interview with Yesi Fortuna in the video player above.

To learn more about the exhibit, CLICK HERE.