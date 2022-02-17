DALLAS (KDAF) — Black History Month film Equiano Stories has launched on Instagram, depicting the real-life story of Olaudah Equiano and his freedom before being enslaved – all through a smartphone and 48 hours of Instagram stories.

The film was created in partnership with the DuSable Museum of African American History.

“This is the day we have been working toward for more than two years,” Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo, executive and creator, of Stelo Stories, said on the museum’s website. “We created ‘Equiano Stories’ to connect people with a new Black history narrative. And today it comes to life for the world to see—very intentionally during Black History Month.”

To watch the film, click here.