MESQUITE, Texas (KDAF) – A museum in a Mesquite is offering a one-of-a-kind experience. The goal is to highlight black women and how they have that impacted our nation’s history.

Education is the key part of several exhibits, but the museum owner and founder, Dominque Hamilton, says it is a place to also touch your heart.

From pop stars to NASA, there are plenty of women to learn about.

For more information on hours and purchasing tickets for Black Girl Magic Museum click here.